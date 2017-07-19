It took me a little bit to be ok with posting this. But what I love about this photograph is that it's real. This is me. Now. No posing, no angles, no makeup, pre shower, post gym. This is the way my body looks right at this moment. And I'm ok with it. I often find myself reminiscing the days when I felt abnormal. I always felt that people were staring at me, random people In grocery stores, malls, even my "skinnier" "prettier" friends. I remember that feeling like it was YESTERDAY. The feeling of being so uncomfortable in the presence of another, that you didn't even want to get up to go to the bathroom for fear that someone would notice you and think "God she needs to lose weight". I couldn't bare to be noticed and I couldn't bare for people to think that about me, even though I knew the truth. When I see this photo, I don't feel hot, I don't feel sexy, I feel average. You know what? That's a DAMN good feeling. When you have spent most of your adult life feeling abnormal... average is sexy, it is hot.. it's weird, and awkward and fun, beautiful and best of all, it's freaking NORMAL. I have made it to a point in my journey where I feel normal. I can walk into a grocery store and simply go shopping, I can go to a mall and try on clothing and ask myself, "does this look glorious, or should I go elsewhere." I can eat a burger without feeling judged and where tighter clothing without judging myself. It's simply beautiful and I hope that whoever reads this, if they are where I was so many years ago, if they feel abnormal, then know this: Average is just a decision away. The moment you make the choice to better your life and actually LIVE it.. stop simply existing, quit stalling, quit playing the victim and take control, you will know the feeling of being just average and it is a beautiful feeling. #healthandfitness #weightlossmotivation #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #noflexzone #fitfam #fitspo #instafit #healthiswealth #transformation #motivation #motiv8performance #motiv8performancecenter #weightlosssupport #health #fitness #selflove #bodypositive

A post shared by Hayley Bienert (@hmb.fit) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT