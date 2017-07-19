Pontsakamaks muutunud naist häbistas kaalu pärast ta enda abikaasa, kes oli sel hetkel natuke liialt alkoholi tarbinud. Naine otsustas, et seda ta mehele ei kingi...
Californiast pärit 27-aastane Hayley Bienert armastas küpsiseid ja võileibu, mistõttu ei läinudki kaua, kui liigsed ja soovimatud kilod ihule kogunesid, kirjutab The Sun.
Nüüdseks on mehest saanud küll eks, kuid naine on ka 41 kilo kergem!
Toona 103 kilo kaalunud naise limiit sai täis, kui joobes mees talle igal võimalikul viisil selgitas, et too on liiga paks ega ole mehe jaoks atraktiivne.
"Kui ma seda kuulsin, siis käis minus mingi klõps," meenutab ta, kuidas ta hakkas ka ise oma keha vihkama. Söögist siin abi polnud, mistõttu tegi Hayley kõik, et vaimselt saada piisavalt tugevaks ja esiti oma mehest lahutada. Siis otsustas ta ette võtta ka oma keha.
Ta lõikas oma juuksed, värvis need punaseks ja hakkas trenni tegema. Kolme kuuga kaotas ta 20 kilo.
Enne seda polnud ta oma elus kunagi trenni teinud, kuid nüüd on nädalas vaid mõni üksik päev, mil ta jõusaali ei lähe. Ta elustiil ja toitumine on muutunud, kui mõnikord lubab ta ka praegu enesele mõne karastusjoogi ja jäätise.
Hayley sõnul oli kõige raskem muuta oma toitumist.
Millise muutuse naine läbi tegi ja milline ta nüüd on, vaata SIIT ja SIIT!
It took me a little bit to be ok with posting this. But what I love about this photograph is that it's real. This is me. Now. No posing, no angles, no makeup, pre shower, post gym. This is the way my body looks right at this moment. And I'm ok with it. I often find myself reminiscing the days when I felt abnormal. I always felt that people were staring at me, random people In grocery stores, malls, even my "skinnier" "prettier" friends. I remember that feeling like it was YESTERDAY. The feeling of being so uncomfortable in the presence of another, that you didn't even want to get up to go to the bathroom for fear that someone would notice you and think "God she needs to lose weight". I couldn't bare to be noticed and I couldn't bare for people to think that about me, even though I knew the truth. When I see this photo, I don't feel hot, I don't feel sexy, I feel average. You know what? That's a DAMN good feeling. When you have spent most of your adult life feeling abnormal... average is sexy, it is hot.. it's weird, and awkward and fun, beautiful and best of all, it's freaking NORMAL. I have made it to a point in my journey where I feel normal. I can walk into a grocery store and simply go shopping, I can go to a mall and try on clothing and ask myself, "does this look glorious, or should I go elsewhere." I can eat a burger without feeling judged and where tighter clothing without judging myself. It's simply beautiful and I hope that whoever reads this, if they are where I was so many years ago, if they feel abnormal, then know this: Average is just a decision away. The moment you make the choice to better your life and actually LIVE it.. stop simply existing, quit stalling, quit playing the victim and take control, you will know the feeling of being just average and it is a beautiful feeling. #healthandfitness #weightlossmotivation #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #noflexzone #fitfam #fitspo #instafit #healthiswealth #transformation #motivation #motiv8performance #motiv8performancecenter #weightlosssupport #health #fitness #selflove #bodypositive
