This was so much fun!!! Check out a little snippet of our showstopper performance from last night! @vocalitiesofficial #SendMyLove - @adele #pitchbattle #adele #vocalities #keganwednesdays #joejonas #kelis #garethmalone #vocals #singing #sing #singer #harmony #harmonies #girlgroup #england #norway #lithuania #estonia #portugal #italy

A post shared by Kerli Peetsalu (@kerlipeetsalu) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:57am PDT