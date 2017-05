Backstage at #eurovision #esc in Copenhagen, Denmark with Oma Ella where we were supporting my sis @dilarakazimova Oma Ella was the oldest Eurovision fan at that time. She is gone now, may she rest in peace. This woman was amazing, sharing positivity and happiness with everyone around. I keep only warm memories of her. ☮️❤️ #celebratediversity #omaella #germany #danemark #copenhagen #dilarakazimova #esc2014 #esc2017 #love #music #songs #singer #backstage

