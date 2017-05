Sneak peak from our new summer menu 👀the LILA and the STELLA coming soon👭modelled by our #braidbaes @lilabelle_moss @stellykj ❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘 Photographer @edmundfraser | Braids by @charzcouture & @yrb_bry

A post shared by THE BRAID BAR (@the_braid_bar) on May 3, 2017 at 12:16am PDT