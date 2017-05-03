Seksikas loomaarst Los Angele`sist, kes oma Instagrami kontole kogunud meeletult jälgijaid - kas inimestele meeldivad loomad või nendega tegelev ihaldusväärne noor doktor?!
32-aastane doktor Evan Antin töötab loomaarstina Conejo Valley loomakliinikus, kus tegeleb ja ravib eksootilisi, metsikuid ja ka väikeloomi, vahendab The Sun.
Uskumatu, aga mehel on Instagramis üle 900 000 jälgija!!!
Nunnud fotod kasside ja koertega, suur ja raske madu kaelas rippumas, foto koos kilpkonnaga - need on vaid mõned üksikud näited. Lisaks tuleb tunnistada - tohter on suurepärases vormis ja lihaseline...
Here's another fun pic from my shoot with @basic_magazine recently. Thank you @mariuszjeglinski for capturing this special moment! Isn't this #reticulatedpython I'm wrapped up in a stunna! Did you know #retics grow up to be the longest snake in the world!?? Almost 10 meters!...I've caught a few in the wilds of #southeastasia but only juvies, <2 meters. They're non-venomous but have epic constricting abilities and that's how they subdue their prey items. Like all snakes, retics don't have ears but they do have another amazing sense...the ability to sense heat! Being often active at night they use the heat signature of potential meals (birds, lizards, mammals, fish) to find them 🔥 Thanks again @priscilla_jocelynh for letting us play 🤗 And scope out her page if you're a reptile fan like myself 🐍🦎🐲 #basicmagazine #snake #oldworld #exotics #wildlife #dontbeafraidofsnakesplease! #appreciatethem #theyaremoreafraidofYOUbtw #happyhumpday
#tbt Turkey 2015! I met this blissed out kitty cat in the truly epic #cappadocia 🤤That place blew my mind! Full of ancient ruins thousand of years old on top of otherworldly natural features. I INSIST you visit this region if you have travel plans to Turkey, trust me 😏 And if you wanna see more of this place you should def scope out equally epic videos produced completely by the incredibly talented @thetravelmuse -scope out her YouTube, you won't regret it 😜 #turkey #middleeast #travel #international #desert #ruins #kitteh #bliss #meetthelocals #kittybellyrubs #crazycatman
