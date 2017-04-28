Boyzone'i täht Ronan Keating sai uue naisega lapse (0)

, 28. aprill 2017, 13:53
Ronan Keating koos oma teise abikaasa Storm Uechtritziga (LUKE MACGREGOR)

40aastane laulja Ronan Keating ja tema teine abikaasa Storm on nüüd esimese ühise lapse vanemad.

Poptäht avaldas Instagramis foto, kus 35aastane moedisainer nende pisipoega kaisutab.

Abielust Yvonne Connollyga on Boyzone’i tähel Ronanil kolm last: Jack (18), Missy (16) ja Ali (11).

