40aastane laulja Ronan Keating ja tema teine abikaasa Storm on nüüd esimese ühise lapse vanemad.
Poptäht avaldas Instagramis foto, kus 35aastane moedisainer nende pisipoega kaisutab.
Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan @stormykeating @jackkeating_ @missyykeating @_alikeating #BabyKeating
A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on
Abielust Yvonne Connollyga on Boyzone’i tähel Ronanil kolm last: Jack (18), Missy (16) ja Ali (11).
