Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan @stormykeating @jackkeating_ @missyykeating @_alikeating #BabyKeating

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:10am PDT