in Haiti for our first #BlackTapeProject shoot for the @jbfworldwide charity event. #BlackTapeProject #art #tape #tapeart #bodytape #thekingoftape #bestinthegame #canttouchme #toonasty #goat #jbfoundation

A post shared by Tape art & alternative fashion (@blacktapeproject) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:48am PDT