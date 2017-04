When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax with out fail! These are only half of them ❤ I started reading them and it brought back Just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver 💙 @jadenebircham xxx p.s the little bottle of Poison perfume is 25years old and the first perfume he ever brought me at Liverpool Street Station where we met after his collage and my work!! the smell has never faded! X

