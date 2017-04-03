Eks Austraalias elades tuleb arvestada, et sinu teed võivad millalgi ristuda mõne mürgise ja ohtliku elukaga. Ometigi ei osanud ema karta, et mudilasest moefotosid tehes võiks lapse kõrvale poseerima kippuda ka see tegelane...
Bianca Dickinson oli oma tütre Mollyga pildistamas, kui märkas silmanurgast, et miski justkui lapse kõrvalt mööda libises, vahendab Mirror.
Naine arvas esiti, et ju mingi puuoks liikus, sest ilm oli päris tuuline.
Siis märkas ta aga suurt Austraalia pruunmadu, mis maailmas üks mürgisemaid.
Hetkeks kangestunud ema nägi, kuidas madu eemale roomas. Tõelised hirmuvärinad sai ta aga alles pilti vaadates. Selgus, et vaid mõni hetk varem oli madu lapsele ohtlikult lähedal olnud.
Bianca jagas fotot Facebookis ja oma Instagrami kontol, kust see kiirelt ka meediasse jõudis.
Vaadates fotot võib olla kindel, et ükski ema ei tahaks sellist suurt tegelast oma lapse lähedusse...
SO... THIS HAPPENED TODAY!!!😱... check bottom right corner or pic!! Out taking some snaps of this cute outfit from @twinklestardesigns and waiting for the big kids to get off the bus. I saw something move out of the corner of my eye and thought it was bark falling from the tree as it was so windy...looked up to see this big mother of a brown slide past Miss Molly 😱😱😷. She didn't even notice it thankfully and is totally fine, I still haven't recovered!! When I got home I was telling the older kids how big the snake was as they were in the vicinity too and one of them asked me if I got a pic of it. I didn't know it at the time but yes I did!! It was at least 2m long!! It's still making me sick looking at this. A timely reminder to keep a good lookout around you, it wasn't even hot today. This mumma needs a champas or three! . . . . . . . . . @littlebrownies_ #sun7 #TheProjectTV #9Today #theellenshow #southaussiecozi #heraldsunphoto #abcmyphoto #snake #bigsnake #countrylife #style #omg #instagood #photooftheday #cute #me #picoftheday #summer #girl #instadaily #smile #nature #igers #kidzfashion #nofilter #outdoors #fashion #viral #straya #mate
