Rolls for days and can't act like I'm ashamed 😉 I think my favourite thing to do on a Sunday is dance around my house half naked.... Just because. What did everyone do today? In my head I wasn't at work today 😂 happy Mother's Day to all my loves in the UK and the set is @curvykate 🌸 🌸 🌸 🌸 #bodypositive #allbodiesaregoodbodies #chooselifewarrior #bigandblunt #belly #plussizemodel #plussize #plussizefashion #theresnowrongwaytobeawoman #goldenconfidence #effyourbeautystandards #embracethesquish #confidence #beauty #instagood #beyourownkindofbeautiful #loveyourbody #loveyourself #fatbabe #rolls #curves #curvy #thick #thickthighs #bbw #selflove #recovery #anorexia #eatingdisorderrecovery

A post shared by Aliss Bonython (@alissbonyt) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:50am PDT