Eelmise nädala kolmapäeval postitas ameeriklanna Isabelle Ames Arizona osariigist oma Instagrami foto kirjakesest, mille oli talle ulatanud sõbralik ettekandja, kirjutab Huffington Post. Naine toitis kohvikus oma last ning vastupidiselt tema hirmule ei noominud ettekandja teda, vaid näitas üles tõelist toetust.

Isabelle’il on 10-kuune tütar Charlotte, kellega ta kohvikusse hommikust sööma läks. Laps oli rahutu ja näljane ja Isabelle andis talle rinda. "Kui ta lõpetas, tuli meie teenindaja meie juurde ja ütles: "See pannkook on minu poolt, siin on sulle väike kiri." Siis hakkas ta mulle rääkima, kuidas emmed peavad ikka kokku hoidma," kirjeldab Isabelle. Kirjakeses oli sõnum: "Aitäh sulle, et siin oma last toitsid! Palju armastust ja respekti!!!"

Isabelle puhkes nutma ja kallistas ettekandjat. Oma postituses selgitab ta ka, miks ettekandja lahkus talle nii südamesse läks. "Rinnaga toitmine on sünnituse järel üks kõige raskemaid asju. Keegi ei valmista sind selleks ette, aga oodatakse, et oled selles kohe osav. Tunned ennast täiesti läbikukkununa kui see kohe ei õnnestu. Esimesed kaks nädalat pärast Charlotte’i sündi ma ainult pumpasin piima ja nutsin. Olin täiesti murtud, sest ta ei võtnud mu rinda," räägib ema oma kogemusest.

Isabelle kirjeldab hirmu ja häbitunnet, mida alati lapsega välja minnes tunneb. Isegi nüüd, mitmeid kuid hiljem, on lapse toitmine vahel raske, samuti oli ta laps haige ja selle pärast veel tujukam. "Ma olen enam kui lihtsalt väsinud," räägib Isabelle. "Eile sai mul hing nii täis, et karjusin padja sisse roppusi. Selline on vahel ema elu."

Ettekandja Ericale, naisele, kes teise ema väsimust ja kurnatust nägi ja mõistis, on Isabelle tänulik: "Täna kogesin ma armastust, austust ja sain tasuta pannkoogi."