Eelmise nädala kolmapäeval postitas ameeriklanna Isabelle Ames Arizona osariigist oma Instagrami foto kirjakesest, mille oli talle ulatanud sõbralik ettekandja, kirjutab Huffington Post. Naine toitis kohvikus oma last ning vastupidiselt tema hirmule ei noominud ettekandja teda, vaid näitas üles tõelist toetust.
Isabelle’il on 10-kuune tütar Charlotte, kellega ta kohvikusse hommikust sööma läks. Laps oli rahutu ja näljane ja Isabelle andis talle rinda. "Kui ta lõpetas, tuli meie teenindaja meie juurde ja ütles: "See pannkook on minu poolt, siin on sulle väike kiri." Siis hakkas ta mulle rääkima, kuidas emmed peavad ikka kokku hoidma," kirjeldab Isabelle. Kirjakeses oli sõnum: "Aitäh sulle, et siin oma last toitsid! Palju armastust ja respekti!!!"
Isabelle puhkes nutma ja kallistas ettekandjat. Oma postituses selgitab ta ka, miks ettekandja lahkus talle nii südamesse läks. "Rinnaga toitmine on sünnituse järel üks kõige raskemaid asju. Keegi ei valmista sind selleks ette, aga oodatakse, et oled selles kohe osav. Tunned ennast täiesti läbikukkununa kui see kohe ei õnnestu. Esimesed kaks nädalat pärast Charlotte’i sündi ma ainult pumpasin piima ja nutsin. Olin täiesti murtud, sest ta ei võtnud mu rinda," räägib ema oma kogemusest.
Isabelle kirjeldab hirmu ja häbitunnet, mida alati lapsega välja minnes tunneb. Isegi nüüd, mitmeid kuid hiljem, on lapse toitmine vahel raske, samuti oli ta laps haige ja selle pärast veel tujukam. "Ma olen enam kui lihtsalt väsinud," räägib Isabelle. "Eile sai mul hing nii täis, et karjusin padja sisse roppusi. Selline on vahel ema elu."
Ettekandja Ericale, naisele, kes teise ema väsimust ja kurnatust nägi ja mõistis, on Isabelle tänulik: "Täna kogesin ma armastust, austust ja sain tasuta pannkoogi."
I am still teary eyed writing this hours later. While at breakfast this morning I was doing my usual thing- trying to wrangle a very active ten month old while trying get at least one sip of my coffee. When Charlotte got hungry, I started breastfeeding her. It went okay, but lately it's been extra difficult. She has a total of 6 teeth now, and we have both been sick for a week. When she finished, my server came over and said, "this pancake is from me, to you. Here is a little note to explain why." She then began to tell me how "us mommas gotta look out for each other". Instant tears. I gave this incredibly sweet stranger a hug and cried again. For those of you who don't understand why this is meaningful, I will put it into perspective. Breastfeeding is one of the hardest things I have done, next to labor. No one prepares you for it, but everyone expects you to be excellent at it. You feel like a complete failure when it doesn't happen right away. For the first two weeks after Charlotte was born, I could only pump and cry because I was so broken-hearted that I couldn't get her to latch. Then for the next 4 weeks, I could only breastfeed with a nipple shield. It was better than pumping but still not the same. It was not until about 6 weeks after she was born that she latched for first time and I was able to successfully breastfeed. I cried tears of relief and ecstatic joy. Even at 10 months old, it is still hard some days, without even talking about breastfeeding. I haven't slept in days because she is sick. I am beyond exhausted. Yesterday I got so frustrated I screamed fifty curse words into a pillow. That's #momlife some days. But for a complete stranger to see me, and say "thank you". I felt like she was there on my journey the whole time, and she knew how many times I wanted to give up but I didn't. So often, before I feed Charlotte in public I get a twinge of fear. "Okay, this is the time. Someone is going to harass me. They are going to yell at me. Someone is going to tell me I can't do this here." But not today. Today I got love, respect and a free pancake. Thank you to my fellow momma, Erica ❤ #normalizebreastfeeding #lovewins
