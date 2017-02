#fbf to this morning. Oct7,2016... not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know... I'm waiting with you. #cancerslayer 🎀

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:47am PST