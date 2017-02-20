“Avatari” ja “Galaktika valvurite” näitlejanna Zoe Saldana teatas Instagramis, et teda ja ta abikaasat Marco Peregot on õnnistatud kolmanda pojaga.
Uus ilmakodanik, kelle sünniaega filmitäht ei avalda, sai nimeks Zen. Saldana kaksikpojad Cy ja Bowie on kaheaastased.
Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"
