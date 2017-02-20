"Avatari" täht sai kolmanda lapse (0)

20. veebruar 2017
Zoe Saldana koos näitlejast abikaasa Marco Peregoga. (AFP / Scanpix)

“Avatari” ja “Galaktika valvurite” näitlejanna Zoe Saldana teatas Instagramis, et teda ja ta abikaasat Marco Peregot on õnnistatud kolmanda pojaga.

Uus ilmakodanik, kelle sünniaega filmitäht ei avalda, sai nimeks Zen. Saldana kaksikpojad Cy ja Bowie on kaheaastased.

