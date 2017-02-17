Ivanka Trump oli Kanada peaministrist ilmselgelt sisse võetud.
Internetis levis kulutulena foto USA presidendi tütrest, kes paistis olevat ümarlauavestlusel unustanud, et ta on viks abielunaine ja kolme lapse ema.
Kanada peaminister Justin Trudeau oli Ivankale nii võimsat muljet avaldanud, et too vaatas teda ainitise imetleva pilguga, kord tõsiselt, kord naeratades.
