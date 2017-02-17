Ajakirja People kinnitusel on Rob Kardashian ja Blac Chyna oma kihlusele lõpu teinud.

Naisel saanud Robi tujutsemisest villand ning ta pidas kodust keskkonda nende kolmekuusele tütrele Dreamile kahjulikuks. “Nad läksid juba veidi aega tagasi lahku. Pulmi ei tule,” rääkis reality-perele lähedane isik ajakirjale.

Allika väitel püüavad nii Rob kui ka Blac seekord küpse inimese moodi käituda. “Seekord oli kõik vähem dramaatiline.”

Chynal sai Robi ebastabiilsusest mõõt täis. “Tal on Robist täiesti kõrini ning tema meelest on mees liiga emotsionaalne ja depressiivne. Chyna meelest on Robil hirmsad probleemid. Rob maadleb kogu aeg oma ebakindlusega ja on ebastabiilne. See peletas Blaci eemale ning ta peab seda nii beebi kui ka nende pere jaoks ääretult ebatervislikuks.”