CNN: Trump kaalub maavägede saatmist Süüriasse (13)

, 17. veebruar 2017, 04:00
Prindi
Donald Trump (Reuters / Scanpix)

Telekanal CNN väidab, et nende ajakirjanikuga vestelnud Pentagoni esindaja sõnul kaalub USA valitsus maavägede saatmist Süüriasse, et hoogustada võitlust äärmusrühmitusega Islamiriik.

President Donald Trumpi kirjutas 28. jaanuaril alla memorandumile, millega kohustas Pentagoni koostama 30 päevaga Islamiriigi lõpliku hävitamise plaani. See peab valmis olema seega veebruari lõpuks. Lõpliku otsuse maavägede Süüriasse saatmise asjus langetab president. Praegu tegutseb Süürias USA eriväelaste piiratud kontingent, kes saadeti sinna juba president Barack Obama võimuloleku ajal.

Venemaa presidendi pressiesindaja Dmitri Peskov keeldus eile CNNi uudist kommenteerimast. Tegemist on anonüümse uudisega, mis ei teeni kommentaari, teatas ta. Peskovi sõnul on inforuum pungil taolisi anonüümseid uudiseid ja oleks absurdne kommenteerida sedavõrd tõsist teemat ajaleheteadete põhjal. Peskov lisas siiski, et Venemaa suhtumine USA maavägede Süüriasse saatmisesse sõltub paljudest teguritest ning ilma lisainfota ei saa seisukohta võtta.

Diplomaatilisel tasandil arutatakse olukorra reguleerimist Süürias praegu taas Kasahstani pealinnas Astanas ning alates 23. veebruarist Genfis.

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

13 kommentaari

!
!!!  /   09:34, 17. veebr 2017
Kuna need islamivõitlejad on tavalised "kõrilõikajad", pooldistsiplineerimatud ning õige väljaõppeta usufanaatikutest identiteedi otsijatest seiklejad, piisaks, kui lisaks õhulöökidele toetaks pealetungi paar professionaalset jalaväe või tankibrigaadi.
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
A
alf  /   09:18, 17. veebr 2017
Trump peab antud lubadusest kinni, edu temale.
+0 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
Veel kommentaare (11)
Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS EESTI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS ILM JA LOODUS

VEEL RUBRIIGIS KRIMI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS MAAILM

Päevatoimetaja

Andra Nõlvak
Telefon 51993733
andra.nolvak@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis