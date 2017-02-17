Telekanal CNN väidab, et nende ajakirjanikuga vestelnud Pentagoni esindaja sõnul kaalub USA valitsus maavägede saatmist Süüriasse, et hoogustada võitlust äärmusrühmitusega Islamiriik.

President Donald Trumpi kirjutas 28. jaanuaril alla memorandumile, millega kohustas Pentagoni koostama 30 päevaga Islamiriigi lõpliku hävitamise plaani. See peab valmis olema seega veebruari lõpuks. Lõpliku otsuse maavägede Süüriasse saatmise asjus langetab president. Praegu tegutseb Süürias USA eriväelaste piiratud kontingent, kes saadeti sinna juba president Barack Obama võimuloleku ajal.

Venemaa presidendi pressiesindaja Dmitri Peskov keeldus eile CNNi uudist kommenteerimast. Tegemist on anonüümse uudisega, mis ei teeni kommentaari, teatas ta. Peskovi sõnul on inforuum pungil taolisi anonüümseid uudiseid ja oleks absurdne kommenteerida sedavõrd tõsist teemat ajaleheteadete põhjal. Peskov lisas siiski, et Venemaa suhtumine USA maavägede Süüriasse saatmisesse sõltub paljudest teguritest ning ilma lisainfota ei saa seisukohta võtta.

Diplomaatilisel tasandil arutatakse olukorra reguleerimist Süürias praegu taas Kasahstani pealinnas Astanas ning alates 23. veebruarist Genfis.