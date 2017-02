2 fotot

Ed Sheeran appears on 'The Late Late Show' with guest host John Mayer. The show kicks off with Sheeran and Mayor drawing tattoos for each other. Later on in the show they reveal that they blindly got inked each others designs. Sheeran drew a cute cat for Mayer and Mayer drew a 'kool guy' teddy bear for Sheeran. Sheeran revealed that he now has 101 tattoos. The weirdest he said, was the ketchup bottle he got in Pittsburgh and the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tattoo in Philadelphia, both on his arm.