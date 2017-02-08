Suurbritannia telesaade "Britain's Next Top Model" naaseb teleekraanidele uue erilise hooajaga. Erilise just seetõttu, et tänavu osaleb saates esmakordselt naine, kes sündis siia ilma mehena.
Kuue nädala pärast eetrisse minevas tõsielusarjas osaleb kokku 12 iludust, kes kõik ihkavad modellitiitlit ja kuulsust, kirjutab Daily Mail.
Sel hooajal osaleb saates ka transseksuaal: 22-aastane Talulah-Eve Brown. Ta kirjeldab end järgmiselt: "Olen suhkruga kaetud mõrd, kes eelistab elus peeneid asju."
✨So happy to announce that you'll be seeing a lot more of me! BRITAINS NEXT TOP MODEL Cycle 11. Starts march 16th on Lifetime. I never thought a girl like me would find a place on a show like this and compete against such beautiful girls. But I guess all you have to do is believe! Life isn't about finding a label that fits you best. Life is about finding you! And it's that journey that is incredible. Appreciate the bad just as much as the good! I'm faaaaarrrrrr from perfect. And I'm still on that journey of self discovery.. I don't know where this journey/path will take me, but for now let's just enjoy the ride! MASSIVE thanks to all the production team at @bntmuk and @lifetimetelly for making it such an amazing experience! All of the girls which I look forward to creating some more amazing memories with and of course the judges who believed in me and made this all possible!✨ @abbeyclancyofficial @paulsculfor @nickyjohnston @hilaryalexanderobe ☄️#bntm #teamtalulaheve #antm
2 kommentaari