Blogija vormis oma lamedast tagumikust kurvika pepu, mis teeb silmad ette ka Kim Kardashianile.
Neiu pepuga tegi imet eelkõige veganlusest loobumine ja tõstetrenn, vahendab The Sun.
Torontos elav Abby Pollocki toitumine oli drastiliselt muutunud pärast seda, kui ta isal diagnoositi vähk. Nii järlis naine söödud toidu hulka ja piiras seda päevas 1000 kalorini. Ta üritas tarbida puhastja tervislikku toitu, mis viis ta veganluse juurde.
Nüüd, mil ta menüü sisaldab taas kalkunit ja salateid - ta tunneb end palju paremini.
"Ma olin füüsiliselt kurnatud, sest sõin nii vähe. Hoida piiri 1000 kaloriga - see nõudis meeletut tahtejõudu," räägib 23-aastane neiu meenutades aastat 2012. Toona mõjutasid ta enesepiina isa haigus ja hirm, et kallim teda petab.
Lõpuks leidis ta aasta hiljem endas jõudu ja otsustas, et tema enam ohver ei ole.
Ta tõstis päevaseid kaloreid 2000 ja otsis endale eratreeneri.
Not sure if you’re doing the “right” thing 👀? Let me break this down real quick. Does your approach go a lil something like this: . Monday - Magazine article “toning” workout Tuesday - YouTube “lean muscle building” workout Wednesday - Obscure Instagram glute workout (like Cirque du Soleil acrobatic level obscure) Thursday - *too sore to walk* // *what have I done* Friday - *switches to pilates* . If this is you - I LOVE that you’re taking action and *trying*...but progress comes to to consistency over time 👏🔥. You can’t keep program hopping / being a flake and expect to get results. Muscle building is a very slow process. In ideal conditions (aka you’re following a PROVEN PLAN for training, nutrition, accountability) you can gain 1-2 lbs of lean muscle per month. PER MONTH FAM 😬. Why would you want to slow down your own progress by not committing? Doesn’t really make sense when you look at it like that. . If you’re ready to cut the BS and FINALLY commit to results, you need to join our TransformNation Membership community 🙏💕. I’m telling you this because this system has not only gotten results for me, but also helped a lot of ladies make some serious mental and physical gains (just see my IG story). 👉LINK IN BIO for full details!!
Nüüd sööb piiga päevas neli einet ja treenib korralikult jõusallis - neli korda nädalas.
Mida soovitab ta neile, kes tema figuuri nähes ka endale sellist soovivad?
"Üks suurimaid vigu, mida ma näen naisi tegemas - nad ei söö piisavalt," ütleb Abby.
"Kui tahad olla heas vormis ja toonuses - sa ei saavuta seda ennast näljutades," on ta ise ehedaks näiteks valmis oma figuuri kinnituseks tooma.
Nüüdseks juba kogenud treenijal ja toitujal on oma konto Instagramis, kus jagab nõuandeid ja loomulikult ka fotosid oma muutunud kehast.
FB LIVE STREAM 8:00PM EST (join link in bio): The 4 BIGGEST Mistakes Made By Beginners. . One of the BIGGEST mistakes I see women make is that they’re not eating enough. Eating 1000 calories a day took constant willpower. I had to constantly plan and re-plan what I was eating so I didn’t accidentally go over or eat a food that was “off-limits”. Aside from the fact that I was physically drained from eating so little, I was mentally drained from obsessing over such a trivial part of my life. Eating 1700 calories a day (pic on the right) was how much I was eating on a HEALTHY DIET. On the right I was leaning out for a bodybuilding competition and was still losing weight + reaching a low body fat while eating this many calories a day 🍎👏. . What I want you to pay attention to here is: (1) how I’m carrying myself and (2) the difference between bone vs. muscle. (1) On the left, my shoulders are hunched, my back is to the camera and based on memory, I know I was NOT smiling. On the right, my shoulders are back, chest up, and I’m SMILING proud 🤗. (2) On the left, I have “shape” only because I’m so thin that you can see my bones. Had the lighting been different, you would have seen my full rib cage. On the right, I am lean but strong, shapely and sculpted 💪! . If you want shape / tone / or that tight sculpted bikini look, you will not get it by starving yourself. Nothing good will come from starving yourself. By not eating enough calories, you starving your body and mind, ultimately sabotaging your own progress. Sorry not sorry for the rant. Girl got passion 🔥💕. See you on the live stream!
0 kommentaari