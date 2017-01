Monday motivation! When you focus on problems, you'll have more problems. When you focus on possibilities, you'll have more opportunities! • #squirrel #squirrels #petsquirrel #pet #pets #petlover #petlovers #petlove #animal #animallovers #animallover #animallove #animales #tropmignon #mignon #bella #bonita #linda #cute #adorable #handsome #furryfriend #mylove #tallinn #estonia #goodmorning #morning #sleepy #thedodo

A photo posted by Kiisu (@squirrelkiisu) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:51am PST