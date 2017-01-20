Mis võiks olla hullem, kui pärast väsitavat tööpäeva jõuad koju ja tahaksid lõõgastuda vannis, kuid siis meenub, et sul ei olegi vanni. Võiks end ju voolikuga kasta ja pesta, aga vahuses vannis vedelemine oleks sellisel hetkel vajalik luksus.
Eeskujuks võiks olla näitleja Ken Ferguson, kes terve jaanuari veedab võõraste juures vannis käies, vahendab Metro.
See näib veidrana, kuid mehe fotosid vaadates tundub, et teiste inimeste vannides lõõgastumine võib olla v äga lõbus ja meeldiv kogemus.
Idee sai alguse sellest, kui mees osales projektis, kus kogukonnas vahetati toiduaineid ja teenuseid.
Nii sattus Ken juhuslikult ühe osaleja juurde, kellel oli vann. Ammu vannita elanud mees küsis, et kas ta võib seda kasutada. Nii asi käima läks. Nüüd on tal juba terveks jaanuariks olemas inimesed, kes teda oma vanni mõnulema ootavad.
January 15th, 2017 This Sunday was really moving for me. I got a message from Sylvia asking me to come to her house after she found out that I was from the country and that I had done a trade with her daughter. This made her comfortable with the idea of having me, a naked stranger, over. Unbeknownst to me, this was an important time for Sylvia. She has dealt with social anxiety her entire life and this has sometimes prevented her from doing fun things. This shocked me because, upon meeting her, she is such a bubbly and well-spoken individual, as are many people with anxiety. They both said that she is amazing when out, but that all of the voices of doubt, especially with imposter syndrome, get to her from time to time and keep her at home instead. The two of them have such a supportive and beautiful relationship. We talked about parenting styles and our fathers. We talked about growing up in the country, of dancing and how fun it is, how unfair it is for both parents to have to work when raising kids and how the expectation still falls on the woman to stay home if she can, believing in one's self and fighting off negativity, and how we all view criticism as beneficial in the right circumstances. Both Karina and I talked about our relationships and we found out we were both attacked by hives of bees as children and we brought up the fear and the nightmares we had after. The theme for this bath would be high tea, so we had me 3 different types of tea and we listened to some Beachhouse and Lizzo, ate baked goods made by Sylvia, and I got 7 different types of bubble bath and a face mask that kept falling in my mouth. The mask is truly something horrifying, and a great juxtaposition in relation to the calm and tranquility that I experienced in their presence. The tea cups had been packed away for years because they were quite old and delicate and Sylvia had been anxious about breaking them. But, she brought them out because to her, this was another way she defeated her anxiety and an occasion worthy of using them.
