2 fotot

Tina Grimmie, mother of musician Christina Grimmie, is comforted by her husband Bud as Tina speaks during a memorial service held for the singer at Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford Tina Grimmie, mother of musician Christina Grimmie, is comforted by her husband Bud as Tina speaks during a memorial service held for the singer at Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, New Jersey, U.S. June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Chris LaChall/Courier-Post/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (POOL)