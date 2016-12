2 fotot

Singer Sia and filmmaker Erik Anders Lang arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills Singer Sia and filmmaker Erik Anders Lang arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS) (Reuters / Scanpix)