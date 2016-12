Getting to celebrate the love between these two, last night, along with all their friends and family was so beautiful and special!! This whole week has been an awesome, family-filled, fun time and it's been so great! (We've also gained a brother in-law from it!) #loveyouguys #pakpack

A photo posted by Kayce Pak (@thepakpack) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:34am PST