#MyPhantomPain feels like getting electrocuted repeatedly. Sometimes this pain wakes me up in the middle of the night and I spend hours awake in agonizing pain. Sometimes it’s so painful I feel like the only way I could possibly stop it is by stabbing myself. Following advice on the internet, I’ve tried massaging the area or taking medication but nothing works. #MyPhantomPain is like a storm, all I can do is wait for it to pass. - Mama Cax --------------------------------------------------- If you have not yet, check out the new blog post where @amputeen @amputee_kat @ash_unique_chick @ariellevienneau @emilyannegray_ @janijuana &@laceyisyourfriend share their stories about living w/ phantom pain/sensation in the hopes of helping other amputees going through similar experiences. 👄 Side note : can we talk about this lipstick matching my leather jacket 💁🏿 #alleleswomen #mamacax #phantompain 📸: @alejandrocerdena ____________________________________

