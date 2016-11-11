PANE END PROOVILE: kas suudad arvata, millises kastis on auto? (12)

, 11. november 2016, 10:12
Prindi

Üks viimase aja pähkleid internetis ja sotsiaalmeedias on kastitest, millele oskab õigesti vastata väidetavalt vaid 37 protsenti inimestest.

Lehekülg Brilliant.org avaldatud mõistatuses on kolm kasti, millest ühes peaks peituma auto. Ette on antud kolm väidet, need on:

KAST 1: auto on selles kastis.

KAST 2: auto ei ole selles kastis.

KAST 3: auto ei ole kastis nr 1.

Millises kastis siis auto on?

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

12 kommentaari

/
/  /   13:30, 11. nov 2016
Vajutasin nr.2 ja vastus tuli .-Võited. Mille?
+1 -0 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
R
Riina Tann  /   13:11, 11. nov 2016
Auto ei mahu ühessegi kasti, see tähendab et polegi autot, lihtne! :-D
+4 -2 Vasta Teata ebasobivast kommentaarist
Tingimused
Veel kommentaare (10)
Kommenteerimistingimused

VEEL RUBRIIGIS ELU

VEEL RUBRIIGIS FILM JA TEATER

VEEL RUBRIIGIS SAUND

VEEL RUBRIIGIS SELTSKOND

Päevatoimetaja

Helen Pentsa
Telefon 51993733
helen.pentsa@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis