Üks viimase aja pähkleid internetis ja sotsiaalmeedias on kastitest, millele oskab õigesti vastata väidetavalt vaid 37 protsenti inimestest.
Lehekülg Brilliant.org avaldatud mõistatuses on kolm kasti, millest ühes peaks peituma auto. Ette on antud kolm väidet, need on:
KAST 1: auto on selles kastis.
KAST 2: auto ei ole selles kastis.
KAST 3: auto ei ole kastis nr 1.
Millises kastis siis auto on?
12 kommentaari
The puzzle reads:
There are 3 boxes, exactly one of which has a car. You can keep the car if you pick the correct box!
On each box there is a statement, exactly one of which is true.
Box 1: The car is in this box.
Box 2: The car is not in this box.
Box 3: The car is not in box 1.
Which box has the car?
The puzzle reads:
There are 3 boxes, exactly one of which has a car. You can keep the car if you pick the correct box!
On each box there is a statement, exactly one of which is true.
Box 1: The car is in this box.
Box 2: The car is not in this box.
Box 3: The car is not in box 1.
Which box has the car?