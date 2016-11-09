Pärast seda, kui selgus, et USA 45. presidendiks valiti Donald Trump, avaldasid ajalehed üle maailma oma esikaane. Siit leiad valiku esikaante sõnastusest ja pildivalikust.

The front page of The New York Times, Nov. 9, 2016.



Follow https://t.co/eMyFEYiHno for live updates. pic.twitter.com/zmbtVvir7j — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2016

The front page of The Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/vFpldfwwqu — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 9, 2016

Trump triumphs: Here is the front page of Wednesday's Washington Post pic.twitter.com/xKbpEzPNXK — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2016

Good morning. Here is Wednesday's historic front page. Pick up a copy or visit https://t.co/Mzp9DBHENT. pic.twitter.com/uE8m02YLcv — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) November 9, 2016

Today's front page of French newspaper Liberation. pic.twitter.com/RACpbgOVtP — Maxime Sbaihi (@MxSba) November 9, 2016

Spanish press front page: 'God forgive America' pic.twitter.com/rfZ90vGT37 — Josh Feldberg 🐥 (@JoshFeldberg) November 9, 2016

The front page of tomorrow's The Daily Telegraph pic.twitter.com/c36tpYJST5 — Anthony De Ceglie (@AnthDeCeglie) November 9, 2016