Pärast seda, kui selgus, et USA 45. presidendiks valiti Donald Trump, avaldasid ajalehed üle maailma oma esikaane. Siit leiad valiku esikaante sõnastusest ja pildivalikust.
The front page of The New York Times, Nov. 9, 2016.— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2016
Follow https://t.co/eMyFEYiHno for live updates. pic.twitter.com/zmbtVvir7j
The front page of The Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/vFpldfwwqu— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 9, 2016
Trump triumphs: Here is the front page of Wednesday's Washington Post pic.twitter.com/xKbpEzPNXK— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2016
Good morning. Here is Wednesday's historic front page. Pick up a copy or visit https://t.co/Mzp9DBHENT. pic.twitter.com/uE8m02YLcv— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) November 9, 2016
Today's front page of French newspaper Liberation. pic.twitter.com/RACpbgOVtP— Maxime Sbaihi (@MxSba) November 9, 2016
Spanish press front page: 'God forgive America' pic.twitter.com/rfZ90vGT37— Josh Feldberg 🐥 (@JoshFeldberg) November 9, 2016
The front page of tomorrow's The Daily Telegraph pic.twitter.com/c36tpYJST5— Anthony De Ceglie (@AnthDeCeglie) November 9, 2016
Compartimos nuestra portada de hoy, 9 de noviembre de 2016 con el triunfo de #DonaldTrump, quien se convierte en el presidente 45. pic.twitter.com/7mOGpzIAMA— Noticia (@NoticiaLI) November 9, 2016
