Ott Tänak asub sel nädalavahetusel võistlustulle eelviimasel ralli MM-etapil, kui WRC masinad kihutavad Walesi radadel. Esimesel võistluspäeval peetaks kaheksa kiiruskatset. Õhtulehe otseblogi toob kõik olulisemad hetked läbi kolme võistluspäeva teieni. Head kaasaelamist!
10:56
The DMACK driver is second fastest. "Muddy like hell in there. Cars in front are generating so much loose mud it's really hard to drive. Tried to do my best but the fog was really difficult."
Ott Tänak: "Rada on väga mudane. Ees sõitvad autod tekitavad nii palju lahtist muda, et on väga raske sõita. Üritasin endast parima anda, aga ka udu segas."
10:54
Ott on finišis ja teise ajaga!
10:46
Esimesed autod on finišisse jõudnud.
10:18
10:01
09:08
Nõnda see asi täna välja nägema hakkab, esimene kiiruskatse läheb käima 10.20!
09:06
Tere ilusat ralli-hommikut!