OTSE | Ott Tänak alustas Walesi MM-rallit teise ajaga! (0)

, 28. oktoober 2016, 10:56
Ott Tänak (Twitter)
Ott Tänak asub sel nädalavahetusel võistlustulle eelviimasel ralli MM-etapil, kui WRC masinad kihutavad Walesi radadel. Esimesel võistluspäeval peetaks kaheksa kiiruskatset. Õhtulehe otseblogi toob kõik olulisemad hetked läbi kolme võistluspäeva teieni. Head kaasaelamist!

