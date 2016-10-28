The DMACK driver is second fastest. "Muddy like hell in there. Cars in front are generating so much loose mud it's really hard to drive. Tried to do my best but the fog was really difficult."

Ott Tänak: "Rada on väga mudane. Ees sõitvad autod tekitavad nii palju lahtist muda, et on väga raske sõita. Üritasin endast parima anda, aga ka udu segas."