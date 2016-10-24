"Käbi ei kuku kännust kaugele" - Daniel Day-Lewise, Pamela Andersoni, Jude Law' ja Cindy Crawfordi nägusad pojad tõestavad, et vanarahvatarkuses on tõtt.

Noorukid poseerisid üheskoos värsketel Dolce & Gabbana moefotodel, mida klõpsiti 20. oktoobril maalilisel Capri saarel.

The sons of Daniel Day-Lewis, Jude Law, Cindy Crawford and Pamela Anderson joined forces for a Dolce & Gabbana in Capri, Italy. The offspring of famous parents, Presley Gerber, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis, Rafferty Law and Brandon Thomas Lee, all posed together for the shoot on Oct. 20, 2016