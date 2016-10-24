WOW: superstaaride nägusad pojad poseerivad ühisel moefotol (2)

24. oktoober 2016
Vasakult: Cindy Crawfordi poeg Presley Gerber, Daniel Day-Lewise poeg Gabriel Kane, Jude Law' poeg Rafferty ja Pamela Andersoni poeg Brandon Thomas Lee. (Internet)

"Käbi ei kuku kännust kaugele" - Daniel Day-Lewise, Pamela Andersoni, Jude Law' ja Cindy Crawfordi nägusad pojad tõestavad, et vanarahvatarkuses on tõtt.

Noorukid poseerisid üheskoos värsketel Dolce & Gabbana moefotodel, mida klõpsiti 20. oktoobril maalilisel Capri saarel. 

2 kommentaari

V
vähemus  /   17:52, 24. okt 2016
edu sellegipoolest!
M
murueit  /   17:31, 24. okt 2016
Grawford läinud Richard Gerest lahku,sest too ei tahtnud lapsi...Tea,kas olekski na kena poisi valmis nikerdanud,kuigi kuuukse, et kellegagi Gerel nüüd ikkagi laps on! Nagu ütles Anu Saagim---iga naine saab lapse sellelt,kellelt tahab!
