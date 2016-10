Finishing our 2016 sailing season at Danish camp! ⛵ 🇩🇰 Intense and challenging training with other 49er sailors brings our long and memorable season to an end! 😋 #sailing #49erfx #trainingcamp #denmark

A photo posted by 49erFX Kätlin & Anna Maria (@est_49erfx) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:42am PDT