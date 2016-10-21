20. oktoobri spordipäev toob meile kaasaelamist nii korvpalli kui jalgpalli tippliigadest. Euroopa tugevuselt teises vutisarjas peab kolmanda ringi kohtumise Sergei Zenjovi koduklubi Gabala. Korvpalli Euroliiga jätkab põnevate mängudega, kui ära peetakse neli kohtumist. Vahest intrigeerivaim neist on kolme aasta taguse finaali kordusetendus, kus end taas koguv Maccabi võõrustab Madridi Reali. Kõik eelnimetatu ja veel palju muudki, toob Õhtulehe otseblogi teieni. Püsige lainel!
00:11
Ongi tänaseks kõik, head ööd!
00:06
Tänased Euroopa liiga tulemused:
⚽ MATCHDAY 3 RESULTS ⚽— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
Details ➡️ https://t.co/SF8sAqG2r3 #UEL pic.twitter.com/ihv13QP29m
23:52
CLASS: Old Trafford & Sir Alex Ferguson applaud Robin Van Persie's goal vs Man United 👏 pic.twitter.com/fjavh50EbU— SPORF (@Sporf) October 20, 2016
23:45
Pogba has found his groove tonight... 🕺 #UEL pic.twitter.com/PXYtlQsvO3— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
23:32
Ai-ai, Gabala murdus 70. minutil...
GOAL! St-Étienne 1-0 Gabala (Ricardinho 70 og) #UEL— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
23:26
.@JamelMc1 explodes to the rim!#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/tfQqyQHeNR— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 20, 2016
23:25
Robin van Persielt hea pealelöök ja Old Trafford laulab Fenerbache ründaja nime. Südamlik. Isegi arvestades, et Man Utd 4:0 ees.— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) October 20, 2016
23:13
ManU hävitustöö Old Traffordil jätkus kohe pärast pausi!
GOAL! Man. United 4-0 Fenerbahçe (Lingard 48) #UEL— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
23:12
Pogba 3:0 värav!
How about that for a finish!? Could this be the first belter of many? https://t.co/u2C5jndnaS #MUNFEN— 888sport (@888sport) October 20, 2016
23:07
HALF-TIME!— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
LIVE: ➡️ https://t.co/SF8sAqXDiB #UEL pic.twitter.com/g7iARILUxx
23:06
St Etienne - Gabala poolaeg 0:0, pealelöögid 4-1 prantslastele, pallivaldamine 63-37%.
22:59
ManUle võib täna vast kolm punkti tabelisse ära kirjutada. Poolaeg 3:0.
GOAL! Man. United 3-0 Fenerbahçe (Pogba 45+1) #UEL— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
-
22:51
22:49
22:43
GOAL! Man. United 2-0 Fenerbahçe (Martial 34 pen) #UEL— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
22:39
GOAL! Man. United 1-0 Fenerbahçe (Pogba 31 pen) #UEL— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
-
22:35
22:33
22:29
This is how @IamLeagueRudd dunks 👀#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/9difZl5Akz— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 20, 2016
22:29
Anything is possible.. no limits pic.twitter.com/2QOEhzYUeK— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 20, 2016
22:28
.@23Llull to Hunter for the dunk! #7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/GVorGaexkY— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 20, 2016
22:04
Man. United v Fenerbahce... 👌 #UEL pic.twitter.com/YbqHRQsQZf— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 20, 2016
22:03
Esimene ports Euroopa liiga kohtumis on juba lõppenud:
21:45
Big home win for @olympiacosbc that beats @AnadoluEfesSK with its first win in EuroLeague #OLYEFS #GameONhttps://t.co/bqAXRVIk1V pic.twitter.com/cFmJUBiv0A— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 20, 2016
-
21:41
100 - Francesco Totti appears in his 100th competitive match in uefa club competition. Skipper.#UEL— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 20, 2016
-
21:28
Sergei Zenjov alustab kell 22.05 võõrsil algavat Euroopa liiga kohtumist Saint Etienne'iga põhikoosseisus.
Geri sayım başladı/Countdown @EuropaLeague @ASSEofficiel - @GabalaSC #gabalasc #ASSEQAB #QAB #UEL pic.twitter.com/4MVDTBMiRO— Gabala SC (@GabalaSC) October 20, 2016
21:26
Ragbikoondis madistab laupäeval võõrsil Soomega!
-
21:12
#mufc #fenerbahçe pic.twitter.com/NRAwvJqqIX— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 20, 2016
-
16:54
15:59
15:06
13:59
Soome parim kossumees on pärast rasket autoavariid taas platsil!
Petteri Koponen, a pista / @KoponenPetteri, en el inicio del entrenamiento / Kop is here! #fcblive pic.twitter.com/FmFWMVJ58g— FCB Basket (@FCBbasket) October 20, 2016
-
12:56
12:30
Janis Vahteri kommentaar eilsele kaotusmängule:
12:21
11:29
Tanel Kurbas jäi küll vigastuse tõttu eemale, aga Södertälje alustas eurosarja võiduga!
JUST NU: Södertälje inledde med seger: https://t.co/tY2hgxqHZi #fibaeuropecup @FIBAEuropeCup @KingsSodertalje pic.twitter.com/PAEuts2A6N— Basketsverige.se (@basketsverige) October 19, 2016
-
10:31
10:30
Kristjan Kangur: "Oleme võidu üle rõõmsad, aga oleksime saanud ka paremini mängida."
-
09:34
09:14
09:10
Tere hommikust!