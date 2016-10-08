OTSE | Sport 08.10: Mida suudab BC Kalev/Cramo Ühisliiga esimeses mängus? (0)

, 8. oktoober 2016, 09:09
Prindi
BC Kalev/Cramo. (Toomas Tatar)
Kommenteeri

OTSEÜLEKANNE

Kommenteerimistingimused

Laupäeval spordisündmustest puudust ei tule. Kohe hommikul peetakse vormel 1 Jaapani GP kvalifikatsioon Suzuka ringrajal. Teistest tähtsatest sündmustest tasub esile tõsta BC Kalev/Cramo hooaja esimene mäng Ühisliigas, kui kell 16 alustatakse võõral väljakul Permi Parma vastu. Sporti jagub päeva aga veel nii et püsige meiega! 

0 kommentaari

SPORDIBLOGI

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Korvpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Jalgpall

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Auto-moto

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Kergejõustik

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Tennis

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Vehklemine

VEEL RUBRIIGIS Võrkpall

Päevatoimetaja

Kristjan Väli
Telefon 51993733
kristjan.vali@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis