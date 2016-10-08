Laupäeval spordisündmustest puudust ei tule. Kohe hommikul peetakse vormel 1 Jaapani GP kvalifikatsioon Suzuka ringrajal. Teistest tähtsatest sündmustest tasub esile tõsta BC Kalev/Cramo hooaja esimene mäng Ühisliigas, kui kell 16 alustatakse võõral väljakul Permi Parma vastu. Sporti jagub päeva aga veel nii et püsige meiega!
10:04
Ülinapp võit Rosbergile!
BREAKING: Nico Rosberg takes pole at the #JapaneseGP by 0.013 from teammate Lewis Hamilton #Quali pic.twitter.com/tfX6RDTu5w— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:59
Räikkönen õpib veel enne rajale minekut!
Turn right, up through the Essses, into Degner 👀— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
RAI gears up for his final run in #Q3 💪 #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Aqh29nsVgU
09:55
The top six covered by half a second in #Q3 😯— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
1 HAM
2 ROS
3 RAI
4 VET
5 VES 📸
6 RIC 📸#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #Quali pic.twitter.com/UgFA3Exp2q
09:55
🚥 GREEN LIGHT 🚥#Q3 is underway, 12 MINS to decide who will take pole at Suzuka#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/RUm1C8Nsur— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:45
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF #Q2): ROS edges HAM, both @HaasF1Team cars through to #Q3 for the first time in #F1 #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/UkqyIfUK6u— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:45
Teise vooru lõpus teeb spinni Carlos Sainz! Viimasesse vooru ta ei pääse!
Late drama in #Q2! Sainz spins out of #Quali 😯 #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/hIfOAd0Nct— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:44
BREAKING - ELIMINATED DRIVERS, Q2— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
11 BOT📷
12 MAS 📷
13 KVY
14 SAI
15 ALO
16 PAL#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #Quali pic.twitter.com/eewfWWcYG3
09:43
SPEED TRAP (5 MINS): Knocked out in #Q1, but @ManorRacing still going strong 🚀 #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #Quali #F1 pic.twitter.com/6lCL17j48G— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:33
Advantage ROS early in #Q2...— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
1 ROS 1:31.858
2 HAM 1:32.218#Quali #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QqFyfsgfEf
09:29
🚥 GREEN LIGHT 🚥#Q2 is GO! Time to lose six more cars #Quali #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MEQedHvKwN— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:25
Esimese vooru kiiremaid olid Ferrarid, kellele järgnesid Mercedesed!
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF #Q1): @ScuderiaFerrari = 🔥 #Quali #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/7yexoYmp1n— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:21
BREAKING - ELIMINATED DRIVERS, Q1— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
17 BUT 📷
18 MAG
19 ERI
20 NAS
21 OCO
22 WEH#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #Quali pic.twitter.com/xpcRgUVvir
09:16
3 MINS TO GO in #Q1: SAI, BUT, WEH, OCO, PAL, ERI in the danger-zone...#Quali #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/G9hrnIEcl3— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
09:10
Vormelid juba vuravad Suzuka ringrajal - esimene kvalifikatsioonivoor juba käib!
Rosberg runs wide on his first flier in #Q1, but it's good enough for top spot 💪— Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2016
1 ROS
2 HAM +0.360#Quali #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cF01QjfoQB
09:09
Tere hommikust!