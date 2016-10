First training done! I came here all alone, travelling by plane and by train which took me 8 hours to get from Paris to Magny-Cours. 😂 I had to come on foot with my bag from hotel to paddock (except yesterday when @chazdavies7 gave me a lift 😘). As I don't have my mechanic with me, I put all settings, fuel etc by myself. Fortunately, the EJC paddock is very kind and I got a lot of help from other riders and got support from EJC team by changing tyres and pushing my bike to the pitlane. ❤️ Despite all the difficulties, I improved my time over 5 seconds comparing to last year. 😱 It's a huge improvement for me and it's first time when my gap is not so big compared to the front guys. My hand is a still sore while braking but it didn't bother me too much. Tomorrow we have one more training and qualification. Weather forecast is showing rain for tomorrow but if it's dry I want to improve more. ✊🏼✊🏼 #FrenchWorldSBK#EuropeanJuniorCup#adidas#adidaseesti#olybet#rivermaninvest#honda#cbr650f#girlswhoride#AK#AKracing

