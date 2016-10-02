Oktoobrikuu teine päev on spordist pungil. Kell 10 hommikul sõidetakse vormel 1 Malaisia GP ning samuti jätkub ka Korsika ralli. Esimesed mängud peetakse Ühisliigas, kus tuleb platsile ka Siim-Sander Vene ja Nižni Novgorod. Samuti avatakse ka kodune korvpallihooaeg Rapla ja BC Kalev/Cramo vahelise mänguga. Nendele lisaks toimub veel palju muud ehk püsige lainel!
-
09:40
When you get some new shades for your 19th birthday and can't wait to show them off 😎@Max33Verstappen #MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/gThMe6GCJI— Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2016
-
09:12
Kell 10 antakse start vormel 1 Malaisia GP-le ning täna saab Jenson Buttonist alles kolmas mees, kes on alustanud 300 F1 etappi!
ONE HOUR TO GO— Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2016
The wait is nearly over for @JensonButton
He'll become only the third #F1 driver to reach 300 starts #MalaysiaGP #JB300 pic.twitter.com/iC8FV7xgWf
-
09:10
Tere hommikust! Alustame spordipäeva ülekandega!