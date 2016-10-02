OTSE | Sport 02.10: Kas Hamilton suudab Malaisias Rosbergi võiduseeria lõpetada? (0)

, 2. oktoober 2016, 09:10
Lewis Hamilton Malaisias (PEDRO UGARTE)
Oktoobrikuu teine päev on spordist pungil. Kell 10 hommikul sõidetakse vormel 1 Malaisia GP ning samuti jätkub ka Korsika ralli. Esimesed mängud peetakse Ühisliigas, kus tuleb platsile ka Siim-Sander Vene ja Nižni Novgorod. Samuti avatakse ka kodune korvpallihooaeg Rapla ja BC Kalev/Cramo vahelise mänguga. Nendele lisaks toimub veel palju muud ehk püsige lainel! 

