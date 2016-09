Maitsekate õllede spetsialist Gambrinus testis sajase IBU-ga abstraktsiooni idanaabrite juurest.

Abstract Art #05 (Victory Art, Venemaa), pdl 0,5 l, alc 8,8% vol. Ratebeeri liigimääratlus: "Imperial IPA" ja hinnang 79 punkti.

Tootjainfo (guugeltõlke abil): "Recall that Abstract Art, a series of double IPA cooked according to the same recipe but using hops from different corners of our planet. The first variety in the series was a classic Double IPA American style from the west coast. The Abstract the Art # 05 - the third in a series of Abstract Art, in spite of the number # 5, as they were missing # 2 and # 3. IBU 100."