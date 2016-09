At one of my private estates; sitting back, thinking how it's one thing to get there and make it, but the question is... can you maintain it? I had my first fight in 1987 and my professional career started in 1996. I retired before 40 and I'm not even 40. Photo Credit: @jpconnected

