Wow what a Hot Day today guys 😎 so the littlest one is stared out ⭐️☀️⭐️ and sleeping again.....it's probably polite to formally introduce the new boy to you, his names River Rocket Oliver we think it suits him and he's a little gift and we are all very happy.... Thanks for all your kind wishes big love jamie and gang X X X

A photo posted by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 24, 2016 at 8:47am PDT