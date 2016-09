Great comeback lads! But I really want to say thank you, for this little boy in the pic! First time I saw him, he was running from the stadium until my hotel to say hello to me 5 years ago, and many others times until my home! He always was so respectful with me and many times he just want to say " congrats for the game and good night " , so last week after the game against Liverpool I was totally in shock, when I arrived at the hotel,I saw one guy running screaming my name and telling me to wait, and when I saw the ex little boy , now so big ,making the same action just to say to me, "we support u and the team, good night David" ! I just said tks God,to give me this job and opportunities to met people like this little boy,now a big guy! So, in Leicester the beautiful action was not my action to give him the shirt , the beautiful action was from him , to be there supporting us like always ! True Blue! Tks bro! God bless u and ur family #thebeautifulgame

