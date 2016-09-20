TISS SUUS JOOGASSE: vaata, kuidas last imetav ema harrastab samaaegselt joogat (0)

20. september 2016
Kui oled joogat proovinud, siis tead, et nii mõnigi poos nõuab korralikku keha väänamist, lihaste kasutamist ja keskendumist. Leidub aga vähemasti üks naine, kes suudab seda teha suisa nii keskendunult, et saab joogat harrastades imetatud ka oma beebi.

29-aastane Carlee Benear on postitanud oma Instagrami kontole terve rea imelisi kaadreid, kus ema võtab karme asendeid ja poose, kuid seda kõike saadab rinda imev beebi, vahendab Womens Health.

Naise sõnul aitab jooga ajal imetamine leida tal veelgi paremat kontakti beebiga. Lisaks saavutavat ta ka iseendaga totaalse rahul just taolisel erakordsel viisil.

Fotod!

 

Chief Arvol Looking Horse

