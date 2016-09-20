Kui oled joogat proovinud, siis tead, et nii mõnigi poos nõuab korralikku keha väänamist, lihaste kasutamist ja keskendumist. Leidub aga vähemasti üks naine, kes suudab seda teha suisa nii keskendunult, et saab joogat harrastades imetatud ka oma beebi.
29-aastane Carlee Benear on postitanud oma Instagrami kontole terve rea imelisi kaadreid, kus ema võtab karme asendeid ja poose, kuid seda kõike saadab rinda imev beebi, vahendab Womens Health.
"Until the whole world is free to agree with you or disagree with you, until you have given the freedom to everyone to like you or not like you, to love you or hate you, to see things as you see them, or to see things differently - until you have given the whole world its freedom - you'll never have your freedom." ~ Adyashanti PHOTO @realteelphoto #igyogamoms #postpartumhealth #1monthold #bręastisbęst #educatebeforeyouvaccinate
Naise sõnul aitab jooga ajal imetamine leida tal veelgi paremat kontakti beebiga. Lisaks saavutavat ta ka iseendaga totaalse rahul just taolisel erakordsel viisil.
