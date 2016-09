Prejudging is over.. of course would have loved to place higher..but it's Olympia!! 42 best athletes of world. I loved my time on stage and gonna rock tonight at finals... no matter the call out! 😊 #mrolympia2016 #bikiniolympia2016 @mrolympiallc #stageready

A photo posted by Egle Eller-Nabi (@eglenabi_bikinipro) on Sep 16, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT