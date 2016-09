2 fotot

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 11: Margus Hunt #99 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles Matt Forte #22 of the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == (STREETER LECKA)