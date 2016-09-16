Eesti kergejõustikukaunitari Grete Šadeiko silmarõõm, Ameerika jalgpallur Robert Griffin III andis 7. septembril sisse lahutuse, et lõpuks ometi lõpetada abielu oma lapse ema Rebecca Liddicoatiga, vahendab TMZ.
Griffin teatas juba augustis, et kavatseb Liddicoatist lahutada, kuid polnud siiani pabereid kohtumajja viia jõudnud. Endine armastajapaar ei suhtle enam omavahel ning kindlasti ei pruugi ka lahutus eriti kergelt toimida.
Griffin on igatahes oma eluga edasi läinud ning avaldab sotsiaalmeedias oma tundeid Eesti mitmevõistleja Šadeiko vastu. Ühtlasi on multimiljonärist jalgpallur tätoveerinud oma käele Šadeiko nime.
Girl you must be an angel. Baby you ain't gotta lie. I can see your halo, looking like you fell from the sky. Girl I got a future planned out for you and I. Where you wanna go? Girl lets take a ride. I see the sun glow when I look into your eyes. Baby girl I ain't nothing like them other guys. I can show you real love. You never had a real love. I'm the type of guy you can vibe with, we can fly high no pilot. Girl you got me all up in my feelings, got your boy tripping. Must be the way them heels fitting in that denim, girl you official. Baby don't be shy no. I wanna hear you tell me I'm yours. Because loving you is not a real issue baby. I just wanna rock with you baby. Girl this is perfect timing. Baby come here let me turn you into a new lifestyle. Wanna take the time out just to show you how I feel. I got so much love to give to you. Girl you know this love is meant for us. You know that I would never give up on us baby. We posting pictures on the gram we in LA. I get butterflies every time I see your face. You just like the sun girl you brighten my day. -Perfect Timing by Fortune-
Ma armastan sind rohkem kui elu— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 28, 2016
