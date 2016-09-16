Girl you must be an angel. Baby you ain't gotta lie. I can see your halo, looking like you fell from the sky. Girl I got a future planned out for you and I. Where you wanna go? Girl lets take a ride. I see the sun glow when I look into your eyes. Baby girl I ain't nothing like them other guys. I can show you real love. You never had a real love. I'm the type of guy you can vibe with, we can fly high no pilot. Girl you got me all up in my feelings, got your boy tripping. Must be the way them heels fitting in that denim, girl you official. Baby don't be shy no. I wanna hear you tell me I'm yours. Because loving you is not a real issue baby. I just wanna rock with you baby. Girl this is perfect timing. Baby come here let me turn you into a new lifestyle. Wanna take the time out just to show you how I feel. I got so much love to give to you. Girl you know this love is meant for us. You know that I would never give up on us baby. We posting pictures on the gram we in LA. I get butterflies every time I see your face. You just like the sun girl you brighten my day. -Perfect Timing by Fortune-

A photo posted by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Sep 3, 2016 at 9:24pm PDT