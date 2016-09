Keep dancing through life- even if you feel shy and don't think you are a good dancer... At the end of the day- as long as you are having fun, that's what matters in life - ❤️ with @alexikonn The rest of dance is on @alexikonn Insta #babybump #39weeks #9months P.S. The song is called Te Extrano🎶

A video posted by # Mimi Ikonn (@mimiikonn) on Sep 11, 2016 at 5:59am PDT