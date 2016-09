He was gone for a week. And every time he leaves, he spends the day before mowing the lawn, trimming the weeds, replacing light bulbs and checking the oil in my car. He goes through these motions every single time; in the winter he shovels the walks, in the fall he rakes the leaves and cleans the gutters. He does it in case something happens and he doesn't come back and he wants to know he took care of us as much as he could before he left. And I wanted to tell you all this last week, as I packed his bag and watched him cut grass from our bedroom window with tears in my eyes, but I'm superstitious. But, now he's home. And now you know. #betterthanflowers

A photo posted by Brittany Gibbons (@brittanyherself) on Aug 25, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT