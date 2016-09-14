Töönädala selgroog saab täna murtud kohe eriti spordiselt. Hommikul anti teada, et Eesti jalgpallikoondise peatreener Magnus Pehrsson lahkub ametist ning peagi selgub, kes asub Sinisärke edasi tüürima.
Kell 19.10 pöörame pilgud Saku Suurhalli poole, kui kell 19 kohtuvad olulises EM-valikmängus Eesti ja Portugal. Õhtul on aga meie ülekanne taas jalgpalli Meistrite liiga päralt! Ole meiega!
-
23:54
Real pääses üle noatera, Leicester tegi vägeva debüüdi ning Monaco näitas klassi! Kõik tänased lõppskoorid:
FULL TIME! And breathe...#UCL pic.twitter.com/GFdP5QAraI— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
23:52
Hat-trick ✔️— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
3 points ✔️
Unbeaten in 7 European home games ✔️
A good night for @aguerosergiokun & @ManCity! #UCL pic.twitter.com/sdUBrXZKVP
-
23:38
OH, MILLINE DRAAMA! Alvaro Morata päästab viienda lisaminutil Realile 2:1 võidu! Vaene Sporting..
90' GOOOOOOOOOOAL by @AlvaroMorata!!!@realmadriden 2-1 @SportingCP_en#RMUCL #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/nUmTtzWgGJ— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 14, 2016
-
23:31
CRISTIANO RONALDO PÄÄSTIS REALI HALVIMAST! Ja röövis 89. minuti väravaga oma kasvatajaklubilt võimsa võidu.
-
23:28
Sergio Aguero under Pep Guardiola:— BBC Sporf (@BBCSporf) September 14, 2016
Games: 5
Goals: 9
Unstoppable form! pic.twitter.com/KM15iPOfhM
-
23:27
Torinos (Juventus - Sevilla) on ainsana endiselt tablool kaks nulli:
No breakthrough in Turin... yet. #UCL pic.twitter.com/uVQOcJHNqL— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
23:19
Hail Cesar! Bruno César's 3rd #UCL goal puts @SportingCP_en in the driving seat in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/eOEnRBkPQt— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
23:10
20 minutit minna, Real endiselt 0:1 Sportingu vastu taga. Koduväljakul...
📷 @Cristiano looks on. Sporting 1-0 up at the Bernabeu pic.twitter.com/Hv9PP98HEO— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 14, 2016
-
23:04
Mahrez realiseerib penalti ja Leicester juhib Club Brügge vastu 3:0.
Mahrez again, this time from the penalty spot. Piece of cake this Champions League business.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2016
-
23:01
Tonight's record attendance is confirmed! #COYS #SpursAtWembley pic.twitter.com/WwiS25R6jp— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 14, 2016
-
22:59
Kopenhaagen viigistas ja Porto kodustaadion jõudis uhke tähiseni!
Andreas Cornelius scored the 100th CL goal at Estádio do Dragão. It is the 23rd stadium to reach this milestone. #FCPFCK #UCL— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 14, 2016
-
22:51
OI-OI-OI! Sporting kostitas Reali riietusruumiväravaga!
GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Sporting (Bruno César 48) #UCL pic.twitter.com/ZNlOrfd2uT— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:49
0 - Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala had no touches in the opposition box in the 1st half of #JuveSFC. Far. pic.twitter.com/4kgnAcyZ2w— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 14, 2016
-
22:37
Meistrite liigas I poolajaga 9 mängus 16 väravat. Ainsana pole löödud matšides, mida näitavad TV6 ja VSB. Barca lõi vist eile normi täis :)— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) September 14, 2016
-
22:36
Poolajaskoorid:
Goals, goals, goals! 16 of them... #UCL pic.twitter.com/AuWtnFn1yH— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:35
Märgilised numbrid:
København's XI had 47 #UCL appearances between them before tonight; Iker Casillas alone had 156. pic.twitter.com/Bau8cDE7Lx— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:28
-
22:25
OPOP! CSKA pööras kaheminutiga 0:2 kaotusseisu Leverkuseni vastu 2:2 viigiks. Väravad Alan Dzagojevilt ja Roman Eremenkolt.
-
22:24
BRU 0-1 MON (30') - Mahrez is the third algerian player to score in his UCL debut after Bougherra (Rangers/2009) and Brahimi (Porto/2014).— MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) September 14, 2016
-
22:22
Riyad Mahrezi mammu:
What a goal Mahrez 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wjQFBs8qKA— Luna (@Ancelottied) September 14, 2016
-
22:20
-
22:18
Kui Leicester ja Man City hullavad, siis Tottenham sipleb hädas...
GOAL! Tottenham 0-2 Monaco (Lemar 31) #UCL pic.twitter.com/Ah3OCDbLIo— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:17
Agüero realiseeris penalti ja City juhib 2:0.
No mistake from the man in form as @aguerosergiokun sends the goalkeeper the wrong way to stroke home from the spot for his 2nd. #UCL— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:16
3 - @BVB scored three goals in the first 17 minutes of a CL game, the fastest triple from KO since Real Madrid in Nov 2011 (v Dinamo). Hot.— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 14, 2016
-
22:15
Leicester on hoos!
29 - It's a free kick on Mahrez's left foot from 20 yards and he couldn't have hit it any sweeter into the top corner. You beauty. #CluLei— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 14, 2016
-
22:14
This is what a first #UCL goal means to @kschmeichel1! pic.twitter.com/Ep4LjkdLyU— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:13
Son Heung-Min can't believe it as his early effort is cleared. #UCL pic.twitter.com/AebHYrUxOo— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:12
Lyon have now scored the first goal in 8 of their last 11 UEFA matches.#UCL pic.twitter.com/gSEReRoX34— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:11
Make that 7 goals in 5 games for Agüero under Pep Guardiola 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/ixRf7kyLM9— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:06
-
22:05
Henrik Ojamaa endisel tööandjal Varssavi Legial on must õhtu...
🚨🚨 GOALS ALERT 🚨🚨@BVB leading @LegiaWarsawEN 3-0@bayer04_en leading @PFCCSKA_en 2-0#UCL #LEGBVB #B04CSKA pic.twitter.com/iQ6Ad4KEMv— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 14, 2016
-
22:03
Meistrite liiga 9 mängus on 15 mintsaga löödud 9 väravat. Kui jätkatakse samas tempos, on tänane keskmine tulemus 3:3, 4:2, 5:1 või 6:0!— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) September 14, 2016
-
22:02
Ja veel väravaid üle Euroopa:
GOAL! Porto 1-0 København (Otávio 13) #UCL pic.twitter.com/dx034swAKu— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
GOAL! Lyon 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Tolisso 13) #UCL pic.twitter.com/IOVZ1iBotJ— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Monaco (Bernardo Silva 15) #UCL pic.twitter.com/7ZV9AJYFJB— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
GOAL! Legia 0-2 Dortmund (Papastathopoulos 15) #UCL pic.twitter.com/F3paXkkLiz— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
22:00
Veel fakte Leicesteri mängijate kohta..
2014: Albrighton is released by Aston Villa.— Premier League Bible (@PremBible) September 14, 2016
2016: Villa are in the Championship & Albrighton scores in the UCL. 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/0LYSTqnuMm
-
21:57
Jamie Vardy:— Champions League (@EuropeanNights) September 14, 2016
5 years ago: Playing for Halifax Town in Northern Prem.
Now: Playing in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/nUfeZPjmgf
-
21:56
Ja väravate sadu on täies hoos!
GOAL! Leverkusen 1-0 CSKA Moskva (Mehmedi 9) #UCL pic.twitter.com/iW5ZE3tdmU— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
The other City have scored too. Aguero of all people.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2016
GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Gladbach (Agüero 9) #UCL pic.twitter.com/1xHQt3JGCT— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
21:53
GOAL! Legia 0-1 Dortmund (Götze 7) #UCL pic.twitter.com/jaqnmOC4n4— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
21:53
Marc Albrighton scores Leicester's first ever @ChampionsLeague goal. Get in you beauty!— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2016
-
21:51
TÄNASE ÕHTU VÄRAVATEARVE ON AVATUD!
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL! IT'S MARC ALBRIGHTON! LEICESTER CITY LEAD 1-0 IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! #CluLei— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 14, 2016
-
21:47
LÄKS! Kõik 9 tänast kohtumist on alanud!
-
21:45
Eesti võitis kossus just Portugali 19 punktiga. See oli selline mäng, mida viitsiks vaadata isegi tulevikus dvd-lt.— robert kõrvits (@robertkorvits) September 14, 2016
-
21:10
Kristjan Kitsing rääkis põgusalt Argentiinasse siirdumisest:
-
21:09
⚽🏟🌱— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 14, 2016
The Bernabéu is ready for its first Champions League match of the season! Are you?#RMUCL #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/mYV4sVWZzq
-
21:06
Leicester City alustab klubi ajaloo esimest Meistrite liiga matši nende meestega:
#CluLei teams pic.twitter.com/nzMgXoR9zM— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 14, 2016
-
21:05
Eesti meeste käsipalli meistrivõistluste teises voorus alistas tiitlikaitsja Põlva Serviti kodusaalis mulluse finaalivastase Viljandi HC 31:23. Serviti pani oma paremuse maksma avapoolajal, mis võideti 16:8.
-
20:59
-
20:59
-
20:52
Jõhkrad arvud, jõhkrad...
Iker Casillas will enter his 18th #UCL season, surpassing Paul Scholes's 17. The competition record is 19 seasons by Ryan Giggs. #FCPFCK— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 14, 2016
-
20:52
Eesti korvpallikoondis jätkas 2017. aasta EM-valikturniiri, alistades 5. voorus kodus Portugali 82:63. Saadi kolmas võit ja EM-finaalturniiri lootus püsib. Võtame mängu kokku seitsme võtme kaudu.
-
20:51
"Läheme kõike endast andma ja vaatame, mis seis on. Loodame, et tuleb palju rahvast ja isegi minusuguse paksu paneb jooksma see emotsioon."
-
20:41
-
20:39
Siiras emotsioon kossuväljaku kõrvalt! #eurobasket2017 #Meiemäng #eestivõidab— Merili (@merililuuk) September 14, 2016
Foto: Laura Oks pic.twitter.com/AO96fklFgs
-
20:35
Pisut enam kui tund aega minna!
📝⚽— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 14, 2016
This is our starting XI for tonight's match against @SportingCP_en.#RMUCL #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/VAS87NPQg4
-
19:38
-
19:21
-
19:18
Still can't quite believe lcfc are playing in the @ChampionsLeague let alone as the Champions of… https://t.co/TWXbFtyXB6— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2016
-
19:13
Go #TeamUSA! Shelby, Stutzman & Polish all through to 2nd round @ #Rio2016 #Paralympics #archery photo:@worldarchery pic.twitter.com/NJSzPe6Fwk— USA Archery (@USAArchery) September 14, 2016
-
19:12
5 - @borussia_en won only 1 of the last 5 comp games on a Tuesday, but each of their last 4 on a Wednesday. Destiny. pic.twitter.com/KbOBh0jcst— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 14, 2016
-
18:58
Happy birthday to 100m hurdles world champion Danielle Williams! pic.twitter.com/JItez2GGxE— IAAF (@iaaforg) September 14, 2016
-
18:56
Eesti Spordi- ja Olümpiamuuseumi püsiekspositsiooni ruumides avati täna eriväljapanek „RIO 2016“. Näitus annab ülevaate eestlaste jaoks väga edukatest Rio olümpiamängudest ning toob huvilisteni põneva valiku olümpiaesemeid.
-
18:52
-
18:44
Eesti jalgpalliliit kinnitas täna meestekoondise peatreeneriks rekordinternatsionaali Martin Reimi, keda hakkavad abistama Andres Oper, Janno Kivisild ning Mart Poom. Tööd, pole kahtlustki, on meestel nii, et tapab, sest koondis on pealtnäha üsna sügavas mülkas. Aga millest alustada? Selle üle arutleb Mart Treial spordiblogis.
-
16:36
Robe goals. 👌 #UCL pic.twitter.com/Vgxk1nOe5D— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2016
-
16:23
-
16:19
Pararattur Mari-Liis Juul võistles täna Rios 20 km eraldistardist maanteesõidus saavutades ajaks 32:11.31, mis andis paraolümpiamängude debütandile võistlusklassis C5 9.koha. Mari-Liis Juul astub veel võistlustulle 17.septembril, kui on kavas naiste maanteesõidu 75km grupisõit.
-
16:16
-
15:04
-
14:53
Magnus Pehrsson jäi lahkumisintervjuus diplomaadiks ja rõhutas, et põhilise ülesande täitis ta edukalt https://t.co/Ch5bcIslzW— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) September 14, 2016
-
14:53
-
14:38
-
14:25
-
13:47
Anett Kontaveit (WTA 126.) kaotas Jaapanis WTA turniiri avaringis jaapanlanna Naomi Osakale (WTA 81) 0:6, 2:6. Eestlannal oli matšil kasutada kaks murdepalli, kuid neid realiseerida tal ei õnnestunud.
-
13:18
Andres Oper @eestijalgpall abitreeneriks on hea valik. Kui muu ei aita, saab meie parim väravakütt 79. minutil ise putsad jalga tõmmata.— Mart Treial (@MTreial) September 14, 2016
-
12:39
-
12:03
-
11:54
Eesti koondise peatreenerina alustas tööd Martin Reim, keda assisteerivad uues ametis Andres Oper, Mart Poom ja Janno Kivisild. Reimi leping kestab käesoleva MM-valiksarja lõpuni. Kell 12 algab ka pressikonverents, mille toome teieni otsepildis!
-
11:52
-
10:51
-
10:12
-
09:25
Kapten Ragnar Klavan: Magnuse toomine koondise etteotsa oli õige valik, õige on ka praegune otsus.— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) September 14, 2016
-
09:24
Magnus Pehrsson ei ole enam Eesti jalgpallikoondise peatreener. Ametlikult lahkus "poolte kokkuleppel", sisuliselt saadeti minema.— Ott Järvela (@ottjarvela) September 14, 2016
-
09:12
"Eesti jalgpall üldiselt ja eriti Eesti koondis jäävad elu lõpuni mu südamesse. Jälgin nüüd seda kõike distantsilt ja loodan väga, et Eesti saab olema edukas nii lühikeses kui ka pikas perspektiivis."
-
09:10
Eesti Jalgpalli Liit (EJL) ja koondise peatreener Magnus Pehrsson lõpetasid vastastikusel kokkuleppel koostöö. Kes saab uueks lootsiks? See peaks selguma täna kell 12!
-
09:09
Tere hommikust!