OTSE | Sport 14.09: Real pääses viimasel sekundil häbist! (1)

, 14. september 2016, 23:39
Madridi Real - Lissaboni Sporting (SUSANA VERA)
Töönädala selgroog saab täna murtud kohe eriti spordiselt. Hommikul anti teada, et Eesti jalgpallikoondise peatreener Magnus Pehrsson lahkub ametist ning peagi selgub, kes asub Sinisärke edasi tüürima.
Kell 19.10 pöörame pilgud Saku Suurhalli poole, kui kell 19 kohtuvad olulises EM-valikmängus Eesti ja Portugal. Õhtul on aga meie ülekanne taas jalgpalli Meistrite liiga päralt! Ole meiega!

zxc  /   11:25, 14. sept 2016
Võiks välja tuua konkreetse summa, mis läks Eesti jalgpallist kaduma, kui sildtreener ei lõpetanud lepingujärgselt, nagu lubati, vaid sai uue lepingu ja siis koondamise.
