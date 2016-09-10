Laupäev, 10. september on vägevatest spordilahingutest tiine! Tipphetkedeks on Manchesteri jalgpalliderbi United - City (algus 14.30), raudteederbi FC Flora - Nõmme Kalju (16.00 Lillekülas) ning õhtu naelaks Minskis toimuv korvpalli EM-valikmäng Valgevene - Eesti (18.30). Ole meiega!
-
17:37
-
17:33
-
17:04
Eilseid uudiseid veel otse Valgevenest!
ÕHTULEHT MINSKIS | Valgevene peatreener: kodustatud mees Wayns on tervisega hädas
ÕHTULEHT MINSKIS | Tanel Kurbas jättis treeningu vahele, kuid mängib homme
-
16:45
"It is a dream come true to score in the #ManchesterDerby. I am very happy and very happy for the fans" - Iheanacho pic.twitter.com/wsx1VBBgsq— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
16:41
Nüüd hakkame vaikselt, vähem kui kahe tunni pärast algavale, korvpallilahinguks valmistuma. Täna oleks väga tähtis Valgevene nende endi kodus ära võtta!
Reinar Hallik: "Süües kasvab isu, võidu korral möödub kodureis palju lõbusamalt!"
-
16:34
Kohtumise statistika:
-
16:25
Kohtumine läbi! United küll üritas, aga ei jõudnud sihile. Cityle äärmiselt magus 2:1 võit!
FULL TIME Man Utd 1-2 Man City. De Bruyne & Iheanacho's goals ensure #ManchesterDerby bragging rights go to @ManCity pic.twitter.com/WSUCxm8DaQ— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
16:18
City viimane vahetus. Lonkav De Bruyne välja, Zabaleta sisse. Mängida jääb veel kohtuniku antud 5 üleminutit!
-
16:09
Mourinho viimane õlekõrs. Anthony Martial asendab Luke Shaw´d! Kümmekond minutit veel Unitedile armuaega.
-
16:03
Korralik andmine käib, ühelt poolelt teisele jooksmine. Selle tulemusena tabab City posti! 15 minutit minna!
It's pretty tense in the #ManchesterDerby. Just ask @rioferdy5...! #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/YOQc8pgVIy— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
15:58
Ai-ai! Rashford saab palli väravasse, aga suluseis. Ibrahimovic jäi väga rumalalt ette!
-
15:51
Ligi pool tundi jääb veel minna!
-
15:48
Oma debüüdi City särgis teeb Leroy Sane! Sakslane asendab Sterlingut.
-
15:41
Vahetus ka Manchester City poolt. Väljakule jookseb Fernando, teise värava autor Iheanacho tuleb maha. Väga-väga kaitsev vahetus Guardiola poolt.
-
15:39
2 - @ManUtd last won in the @premierleague after being two goals down on Boxing Day 2013 (3-2 v Hull). Challenge.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2016
-
15:35
Man Utd have only ever won one #PL #ManchesterDerby when they've been behind at half-time - in November' 93 (3-2) pic.twitter.com/lSYvGm2awW— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
15:34
Mourinho teeb poolajal lausa kaks vahetust. Väljakule Ander Herrera ja Marcus Rashford, ära tulevad Mkhitaryan ja Lingard. Teine poolaeg läks!
-
15:32
Zlatani koll!
Good goal from Ibrahimovic! #MUFC https://t.co/UnDvg9P0lF— MUFC Supporters Club (@club_Mufctid) September 10, 2016
-
15:31
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the third player to score 4 goals in his first 4 #PL apps for @ManUtd... #ManchesterDerby pic.twitter.com/gReg11hWHP— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
15:19
Poolaja lõpus läks mäng eriti tuliseks. Unitedil oli võimalus mäng viigistada, aga hetkel veel mitte. Igaljuhul on oodatult väga tuline kohtumine! Nüüd 15 minutit pausi.
A cracking opening half in the #ManchesterDerby - the visitors have the edge #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/RZYUdzX9ZW— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
15:13
VÄGEV! Manchester United saab lõpuks esimese päikesekiire oma mängu. Zlatan lööb ühe tagasi!
GOAL Man Utd 1-2 Man City (42 mins). Lifeline for @ManUtd. Ibrahimovic pounces on a loose ball in the box #ManchesterDerby #MUNMCI— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
15:06
Aleee! 2:0! City saab teeninult teise värava. Autoriks Iheanacho!
GOAL Man Utd 0-2 Man City (36 mins). Iheanacho doubles the lead for City after poking home from close range #ManchesterDerby #MUNMCI— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
14:56
-
14:54
Kodumeeskond Manchester United on tõsises hädas. Peale väravat jätkub City tugev surve ja United ei saa kuidagi rünnakut üles võetud.
ADVANTAGE CITY De Bruyne's strike breaks the deadlock at Old Trafford. City lead 1-0 with 22 mins gone... #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/9VxlyJ0NM6— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
14:52
Belglase tabamus:
GOAL MANCHESTER CITY! De Bruyne with the goal! It's one nil! pic.twitter.com/jqbB6aEFX0— SportsFrantic (@SportsFrantic) September 10, 2016
-
14:50
So annoying to see these foreign coaches coming over here playing their long-ball game. Guardiola's tactic working well to give City lead.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 10, 2016
-
14:46
City kontroll saab tasutud! De Bryune viib City 1:0 ette!
GOAL Man Utd 0-1 Man City (15 mins). Kevin De Bruyne gives @ManCity the lead as the Belgian breaks clear to score #MUNMCI— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
14:41
Jose and Pep greet each other before the #ManchesterDerby start. pic.twitter.com/fI2xBclaZi— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 10, 2016
-
14:35
Esimeste minutite järgi võiks öelda, et Manchester City on paremini minema saanud. Hetkel kontroll nende käes.
-
14:30
Pall mängus!
11 - Wayne Rooney has scored 11 goals in Manchester derbies (all comps) - more than any other player in the history of this fixture. Boxer.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2016
-
14:25
9 - Claudio Bravo is the ninth player to make his @premierleague debut in the Manchester derby. Cauldron. pic.twitter.com/sgM1RiFVYC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2016
-
14:24
Mõttemängud käivad...
"We have one plan, Mourinho has another one, the manager who can achieve their plan better is going to win" - Pep pic.twitter.com/LzKTQVed4y— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
14:07
3 - Jose Mourinho has won just three of his 16 meetings in all competitions with Pep Guardiola (D6 L7). Rivals.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2016
-
14:05
FACT: The Manchester Derby will be the most expensive football match ever played. (via @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/I7dmxYs1v3— BBC Sporf (@BBCSporf) September 9, 2016
-
14:04
Külaliste - Manchester City alg11:
TEAM NEWS with @haysworldwide #utdvcity #mcfc pic.twitter.com/91UzkQAkB8— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 10, 2016
-
14:03
Kodumeeskonna Manchester Unitedi algkoosseis:
Today's team for the Manchester derby... #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/JDJbfCAoN9— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 10, 2016
-
14:02
Senise hooaja ilmselt oodatuima mänguni jääb vähem kui pool tundi!
"I am really calm & relaxed" - Jose Mourinho isn't feeling the #ManchesterDerby nerves... #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/Ji3CNTOsKs— Premier League (@premierleague) September 10, 2016
-
13:17
Kalev/Cramo täiendab jõudsalt meeskonna ridu. Täna on teatatud juba kolmest uuest lepinguomanikust!
Kalev/Cramo hankis Venemaa superklubist CSKA-st mängujuhi, samuti löödi käed Arbetiga
VIDEO | Kalev/Cramo täiendab jõudsalt ridu: meeskonnaga liitub eesliinimängija otse USA ülikoolist
-
10:58
Kodused jalgpallimeistrivõistlused jätkuvad täna-homme sealt, kus nad enne koondisepausi pooleli jäid ehk et kavas on peegelvoor. See tähendab, et 28. vooru maiuspalana serveerib vutikelner homme kell 16 Lillekülas FC Flora - Nõmme Kalju heitluse.
Kes ei mäleta, siis 27. augustil etendasid nood satsid Hiiu mändide all erakordselt vinge trilleri, mis lõppes 3:3 viigiga. Õhtuleht vaatab homsele raudteederbile (mõlema meeskonna kodustaadion asub raudteejaama vahetus läheduses) otsa ning esitab kolm võtmeküsimust.
-
10:49
-
10:49
-
10:48
-
10:46
-
10:41
Sügis on käes. Turuletid mõnusatest ja vitamiinirikastest viljadest lookadest ja metsad seenelistest kubisemas. Aga selle kõige kõrvalt lihtsalt peab leidma aega spordi jälgimiseks, sest magusaid lahinguid on täis terve päev!