Ema postitas ausad ja ehedad fotod sellest kõnekast kontrastist, mis jättis tema kehale märgi. Kui enne rasedust ja sünnitust olid naisel toonuses kõhulihased, siis pärast emaks saamist oli tal lötendav ja kortsuline kõht.
Treenimist armastav kaksikute emme Anna Strode ei häbenenud oma muutunud keha, vaid postitas sellest paljastavad fotod, vahendab Mirror.
Tõsi on, et enamus naisi oleksid valmis tegema peaaegu kõik, et oma keha taas endisesse vormi saada.
2 pictures taken moments apart. The pic on the right is one that might resemble what you see as you scroll your Instagram feed each day. The pic on the right probably reminds you of the ones you think you could never possibly share with the world. Polar opposites ~ but guess what, I've decided that both pictures MAKE ME PROUD. Everyday we are surrounded by images that are supposed to represent 'perfection' but why can't the pic on the left represent perfection too?! The pic on the left represents what my body is capable of ~ growing 2 babies, yes! Little humans that have come into the world and made me the happiest mumma in the whole wide world! It's not easy for me to do this, I promise you as I post this I am no joke absolutely shit*ing myself but the reason I'm doing this is to show you we're ALL REAL! We all have things we wish we could change, it's easy to get caught up in the perfect world of social media but DON'T! Because behind every image is someone that has things they wish they could change too. Be proud, be kind, love your body for what it has done. Stretch marks, loose skin, bellies and saggy boobs - embrace it mummas because you are BEAUTIFUL 💕🙌😋
31-aastane Anna Strode sõnul on tuleks inimestel väärtustada oma keha igal hetkel. Kortsuline kõht pole ehk enamuste unistus, kuid tänu sellele sündisid ju siia ilma Anna armastatud kaksikud.
"Meie kõigi eludes on asju, mida me sooviksime muuta," usub Anna.
Anna postitas kaheksa kuud pärast sünnitust kaks fotot, kus näha paljude jaoks ihaldusväärne toonuses kõht. Kõrval foto naise löntis kõhust.
"Iga päev ümbritsevad meid fotod sellest, mis peaks esindama täiuslikkust. Aga miks ei saa see vasakul olev foto esindada samuti täiuslikkust? Vasakul olev foto näitab, milleks mu keha on võimeline - kasvatada kaht beebit! Just" võtab Anna oma loo ja sõnumi kokku.
MULTITASKING MAMA hehe 🙉💙😋 Mixing PLAYTIME👌with HOUSEWORK👎 with EXERCISE💪 It's TOTALLY possible 🙌💙🌟 Anyone that hates washing as much as I do will LOVE this 😍 Makes it so much more fun, we were laughing the whole time and I sure was puffing from all that hardwork 💦💦💦 I'm still smiling from how much fun we had hehe 😛👬 Who else likes to multitask?! Would love to hear your tricks so I can fit more into my day 😋🌟💘 Tag a mama that loves a home workout 💕💦💪
0 kommentaari