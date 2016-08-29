Naine avalikustab foto, mis peaks tõestama, et õnn ei sõltu sinu kilodest ja kaalust.
Instagrami kontode lei pea pikalt otsima, et leida inimesi, kes avalikustavad oma teekonna kaalukaotusel ja oma kehaga leppimisel, vahendab Metro.
Parem toonus ja siredam säär - selles pole midagi halba.
Allison Kimmey postitas endast aga kõrvuti asetsevad fotod, kus ühel on ta saledam. Kui enamasti on Instagramis saledam foto see, kus inimesed näitavad oma saavutust ja praegust olukorda, siis Allisoni puhul on lood teisiti. Allisoni saledam foto on tehtud aastate eest.
I think it's fitting to do another #TransformationTuesday today. For my new friends especially because you may not know my story. I began my journey with restrictive eating, body dysmorphia, yo-yo dieting, and body image issues when I was 14. By the time I was ready to graduate college I had shrunk myself to a size 2/4. But I never saw that girl in the mirror. There was always something wrong with her, no matter how hard I worked. After my wedding in 2008 I slowly gained back all the weight and continued to berate myself for allowing that to happen to my body. I never felt confident to put myself out there because I was always worried about the way I looked and how others viewed me. The picture on the left is from 2013, 9 months after the birth of my second child. I was still subscribing to the diet culture and waiting for that even better after photo until I could truly live my life and love my body. And then something happened. I realized I didn't know who I was. I didn't have an identity because all this time I had just been worrying about fixing my body. I had so many gifts to give and a path that God had intended for me, but instead I was wasting it telling myself and everyone else that we would all feel better if we were 10 lbs lighter. It's not true. What I know to be true is that we'll all feel better if we start to get in tune with our true purpose here on earth and stop giving a fuck about what we are SUPPOSED to look like. So that brings me to the photo on the right, a few sizes larger and a million times happier. The last three years were quite the journey. I cried a lot. Relationships were put on hold. I questioned myself every day. But I didn't stop uncovering the beautiful soul that I now know and love so much. It's not about your size or your weight. It's not about what you did or didn't eat. It's about how you feel about yourself, your journey on this earth and how you give back to others. I LOVE MY BODY. I love that it is my vehicle to change the world. I love that it can inspire so many. I love that it can do harder things than I can even imagine. And I love that it is mine. Have a great day loves! And as always- I'm here via DM! Xoxo💋
Allison selgitab, et on pärast aiellumist, laste saamist ja kilode lisandumist - hoopis õnnelikum!
Ta on enesekindlam, armastab oma keha ega hooli, mida arvavad temast teised. Samuti ei hooli ta sellest, et milline ta teiste arvates peaks olema.
Life just keeps going, with or without us. As I sent my son off to his first day of kindergarten I realized just that, that time was just going to keep flying no matter what. 🔑 I think we all realize this when months and even years just fly by. But isn't it funny how 98% of the population find little joy and magic in the day to day life, and at times it even feels like it's just dragging on to the point they wish away days, weeks and months?! So I just wanted to place a simple reminder here that life is grand. 🌄That time is going to fly by whether you are in the drivers seat, or an angry passenger. I prefer to live my life as the boss of my actions and my feelings. I know there is a plan for me, 🙌🏻 but I also know that the only way to get there is in a beautiful state and to do something moving me towards it each and every day.👌👌 I NEVER let a day go by where I do not accomplish at least ONE task that will further me to my dreams. And you shouldn't either. Stop waiting. Stop saying tomorrow or next week or next paycheck or next year or next time. Stop getting overwhelmed by all of it and just pick something small. 👊🏻The time is right NOW. And it will pass all the same so you might as well be using it in your favor. No one else is going to do it for you. Happy Monday babes! Xoxo Allie #swimbodyproject
#OOTD Spent the day with my beautiful mama! Check my insta story to see her, as she has vetoed my use of her picture 😜 She got me this adorable romper at Target today as we were shopping around. 2 years ago you wouldn't have caught me dead in shorts. Omg serious anxiety about showing my legs and "all" the cellulite. And I live in Florida with an endless summer- shorts are essential to SURVIVAL! Thankful for the strides I've made in my body image. It all started with putting one pair on, and realizing that no one else cared, it was all in my head. So I kept doing it, until I didn't care anymore. And now I get to wear cute rompers and not wilt in the heat! Win win. Xoxo Allie
