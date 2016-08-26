Hi guys in support of the victims of the earthquake in Italy me and my 700 chefs at Jamie's Italian are cooking the specific dish from the area "Pasta Amatriciana" it will be on the specials board tonight at @jamiesitalianuk for a month £2 pound from each dish will go straight to the international red cross and I think we can easily make thousands and thousands of pounds to help.... Many restaurants are getting involved and this could really make a difference, money will go to supporting to Fire Fighters in the digging set up of tent camps for homeless and provision of food and clothing and medical assistance to people injured, old, kids, pregnant. Sadly this activity will run for months to come as it will take time to relocate people in new accomodations. But we can support for the same time - every bit of help will count big love to all and big love from me and my teams to our Friends in Italy we love you x X X X X 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 #eatforitaly @elbi #terremotocentroitalia #every1counts

